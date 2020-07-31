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ICAN PETITION FORCES FDA TOWARDS SAFER VACCINE TRIALS
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301 views • July 31, 2020
ICAN PETITION FORCES FDA TOWARDS SAFER VACCINE TRIALS
A few weeks ago, the Informed Consent Action Network filed a formal petition with the FDA, with safety demands regarding the design of COVID-19 vaccine trials. The FDA shortly thereafter issued guidance which conformed to key portions of those demands, including requiring COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials include a placebo control group.
#WINNING #ICAN #FDA #COVID19 #Moderna #AstraZeneca #Pfizer #Vaccines #VaccineSafety #VaccinesWork ?
A few weeks ago, the Informed Consent Action Network filed a formal petition with the FDA, with safety demands regarding the design of COVID-19 vaccine trials. The FDA shortly thereafter issued guidance which conformed to key portions of those demands, including requiring COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials include a placebo control group.
#WINNING #ICAN #FDA #COVID19 #Moderna #AstraZeneca #Pfizer #Vaccines #VaccineSafety #VaccinesWork ?
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