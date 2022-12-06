In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





Dec. 5, 2022





David Sumrall from StopHate joins us to talk about what really happened in DC on J6. He has compiled hours of footage and is heavily involved with the J6 prisoners. This was one of the worst crimes that the US Government perpetrated upon its own citizens.





https://teddydaniels.tv/





https://gab.com/teddydanielspa





https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.





Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!

CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link https://goldco.com/trenches





Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/





General Manufacturing TEDDY-15: https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/





My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1z0nqu-live-12-j6-was-the-worst-crime-the-feds-perpetrated-on-the-american-people.html



