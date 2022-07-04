In recent years, many states have revisited the talk surrounding secession in light of an overreaching, overbearing, tyrannical federal government, and rightly so. Daniel Miller, president of The Texas National Movement and author of Texit: Why and How Texas Will Leave the Union, joins me in this informative interview as to what Texas has been pushing towards for more than two decades to truly gain their independence from DC and re-establish the sovereign Republic of Texas in the world.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/texit-real-independence-in-governing-will-texas-blaze-the-trail-video/

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