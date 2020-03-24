URGENT 💥⛑ WE NEED TO PRAY FOR THOSE WHO HAVE TO WORK DURING CORONAVIRUS!

Today I ran errands, I hadn't been out in a little while, and I realized that everyone is super depressed and anxious... I was in the check out line at Lowe's and I asked the cashier how he was doing and he started to break down and he was like "I'm not okay". Guys the people who are working during this are not okay; we need to pray for them. So I prayed WITH this guy in the middle of Lowe's that God would protect him and keep him and his whole family safe.

God Save US #GSU #GHS, #GodHelpUS! #GHS! God Help US! God Deliver Us! GDU! God Save us #GSS!



God Help Me! God Save "release" the power you have, the Holy Spirit the Power of God to Help you! Use the Power. Just God save me! It takes the power of God to call on him!

Matthew 6:9-13 and Luke 11:2-4.



Pray "The Our Father" Lord’s Prayer



Our Father,

who art in heaven,

hallowed be thy name;

thy kingdom come;

thy will be done

on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread;

and forgive us our trespasses

as we forgive those who trespass against us;

and lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from evil.

Amen.

St. Augustine Prayer

You are Christ, my Holy Father, my Tender God, my Great King, my Good Shepherd,

my Only Master, my Best Helper, my Most Beautiful and my Beloved, my Living Bread,

my Priest Forever, my Leader to my Country, my True Light, my Holy Sweetness,

my Straight Way, my Excellent Wisdom, my Pure Simplicity, my Peaceful Harmony,

my Entire Protection, my Good Portion, my Everlasting Salvation.



Christ Jesus, Sweet Lord, why have I ever loved, why in my whole life

have I ever desired anything except You, Jesus my God?

Where was I when I was not in spirit with You? Now, from this time forth,

do you, all my desires, grow hot, and flow out upon the Lord Jesus:

run... you have been tardy until now; hasten where you are going;

seek Whom you are seeking. O, Jesus may he who loves You

not be an anathema; may he who loves You, not be filled with bitterness.



O, Sweet Jesus, may every good feeling that is fitted for Your praise,

love You, delight in You, adore You! God of my heart,

and my Portion, Christ Jesus, may my heart faint away in spirit,

and may You be my Life within me! May the live coal of Your Love

grow hot within my spirit and break forth into a perfect fire;

may it burn incessantly on the altar of my heart; may it glow in my innermost being;

may it blaze in hidden recesses of my soul; and in the days of my consummation

may I be found consummated with You!



Amen.

Traditional version:

Our Father, Who art in heaven

Hallowed be Thy Name;

Thy kingdom come,

Thy will be done,

on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread,

and forgive us our trespasses,

as we forgive those who trespass against us;

and lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from evil. Amen.