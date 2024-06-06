COVID Was a Hospital Genocide, and the Ventilators Were the Weapons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The only place anybody was dying was in our hospitals. And it's because they were dying of the treatments."
"It was not COVID that was killing...patients, it was the complete...medical mismanagement of COVID. It was the remdesivir, ventilator, death—wash, rinse, repeat."
Critical Care RN, whistleblower, and Founder/Executive Director of Nurse Freedom Network Kimberly Overton describes for Peter Santilli how it was not COVID killing people in hospitals, but rather the (federally distributed) treatment protocols themselves.
