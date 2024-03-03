Night Lord joins the Empire _ Animation

Mirrored Content
You guys wanted it so here it is! I bring to you a Warhammer 40k parody animation of a Nightlord joining the Galactic Empire. It's basically just another video of a stormtrooper being horrified.
