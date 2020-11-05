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SIXTHSENSE - WEATHER CAM EXPOSES SUN FRAUD - PART2
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151 views • November 05, 2020
MUSIC: MUSIC: Reso - Deep Sky
https://youtu.be/_PsiojyxN3Y
VIDEO SOURCE: 45 Sist P Herc Campos energéticos Planetas https://youtu.be/dWFuQVa_nD8
hercolubusnow mozmon: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJSWD3-xwoQIxGe3l7Ci-RQ
Here is part two where I am taking a closer look at some of the stills.
Thanks again to Demon Hunter for putting me onto this...
https://youtu.be/_PsiojyxN3Y
VIDEO SOURCE: 45 Sist P Herc Campos energéticos Planetas https://youtu.be/dWFuQVa_nD8
hercolubusnow mozmon: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJSWD3-xwoQIxGe3l7Ci-RQ
Here is part two where I am taking a closer look at some of the stills.
Thanks again to Demon Hunter for putting me onto this...
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