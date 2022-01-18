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CL News - 17 Janeiro 2022
Claudio Lessa
Claudio Lessa
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1 view • January 18, 2022
Jair Bolsonaro despista a segurança e passeia de moto por Brasília, quadrilha petralha se preocupa com a redução do eleitorado, ameaça de greve dos servidores pode se tornar real a partir de amanhã, e muito mais.
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