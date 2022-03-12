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Episode 61 - Ukraine Conflict Special
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10 views • March 12, 2022
Join Jeff and special guests Ronald Boyd, IQ al Rassooli, and Soslan Temanson. We cover the conflict with an eye on the innocent that are dying and suffering on either side of the border.
Jeff shares a special personal letter from a dear friend in the Ukraine.
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Jeff shares a special personal letter from a dear friend in the Ukraine.
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
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