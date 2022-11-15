Washington Considers Cannabis Delivery

So what happened?

The state Liquor and Cannabis Board conducted a study on how to set up and operate a delivery system with an eye to ensuring cannabis doesn’t wind up in the wrong hands.

Significance

Ever since Washington voters legalized cannabis in 2012, people have been asking for home delivery, yet home delivery brings a new set of challenges.

The Department of Health said the agency does not oppose a delivery system but “are concerned about diversion.”

Among issues the study must consider are how to verify authorization databases and what payment methods would be allowed.

With many transactions conducted with cash, the study must look at how to ensure “safe and secure” transporting of products, including delivery vehicle requirements, and how deliveries by retailers operating out of Indian reservations will be handled.

Impact

The state of Washington was one of the first to legalize cannabis for adult consumers – but they are still working on legislation that will hopefully improve the industry.

Concerns mount with limited access in rural regions with bans or moratoriums already in place.

There also are patients who may live near a store but because of their mobility challenges cannot easily get there.

