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WHAT'S IN YOUR HEART IS WHAT MAKES AMERICA GREAT - Dan RadioStyle
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20 views • July 06, 2021
WHAT'S IN YOUR HEART IS WHAT MAKES AMERICA GREAT - Dan RadioStyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rMoS992VpQ0Q/
Happy 4th of July and Happy Independence Day from the Deep State. NCSWIC and we will see the results of that very soon. Hold the line and this great country will be free yet once again. WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to @ON_THE_FRINGE on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
As much as I dislike the deep state, I would say we could not have turned this ship around without their outright and blatant attacks on our civil liberties. We would never had seen this had they not been so obvious. We have learned to see them, and we now can see life without them. We are living in historic times. NCSWIC WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to me on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
Excellent Resource Links
----------------------------
https://benjaminfulford.net/
https://steverotter.com/
https://restoredrepublic.co/
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1
9 Five G - (2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IwA5o8
https://justpaste.it/Nature_of_5G
https://jpst.it/2qFWX https://youtu.be/yNBYF2ry6lc
Ultimate 5g Video - No Chips in Phone, COVID chip in 5g Tower, Faked and Corrupt Studies, DNA Damage
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K9emyL
https://rumble.com/viqit1-ultimate-5g-video-no-chips-inphone-covid-chip-in-5g-tower-faked-and-corrupt.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
The Pseudoscience Of Vaccines – Big Pharma's Final Solution
Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History
https://drsuzanne.net/wp-content/uploads/2011/11/smallpox-for-website1.docx
My Independance Day Video:
The Declaration of Independence gave us the right to overthrow Tyranny ITs TIME!
Freedom + Tyranny = 2nd American Revolution
https://www.roxytube.com/v/O3xKYc
Tons of Info on Vaccines in this Minds.com post:
Important Covid Vaccine Information
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255780400745717760?referrer=shane_st_pierre
ManMade Climate Change Debunked in a single Post:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255682643372912640?referrer=shane_st_pierre
ManMade Climate Change is a Hoax dreamed up by elite in 1991
The Deep Rig - A Film depicting the 2020 stolen election. Please watch and share everywhere as this film is being
Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/v/ih5PFM
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/91d0c0b3-0b8e-4ccc-8e0b-156c0442ddae
=============================
[E-Mail] [email protected]
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
[TikTok] https://www.tiktok.com/@shane_st_pierre?lang=en
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/stpierrs/channel/
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rMoS992VpQ0Q/
Happy 4th of July and Happy Independence Day from the Deep State. NCSWIC and we will see the results of that very soon. Hold the line and this great country will be free yet once again. WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to @ON_THE_FRINGE on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
As much as I dislike the deep state, I would say we could not have turned this ship around without their outright and blatant attacks on our civil liberties. We would never had seen this had they not been so obvious. We have learned to see them, and we now can see life without them. We are living in historic times. NCSWIC WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to me on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
Excellent Resource Links
----------------------------
https://benjaminfulford.net/
https://steverotter.com/
https://restoredrepublic.co/
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1
9 Five G - (2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IwA5o8
https://justpaste.it/Nature_of_5G
https://jpst.it/2qFWX https://youtu.be/yNBYF2ry6lc
Ultimate 5g Video - No Chips in Phone, COVID chip in 5g Tower, Faked and Corrupt Studies, DNA Damage
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K9emyL
https://rumble.com/viqit1-ultimate-5g-video-no-chips-inphone-covid-chip-in-5g-tower-faked-and-corrupt.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
The Pseudoscience Of Vaccines – Big Pharma's Final Solution
Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History
https://drsuzanne.net/wp-content/uploads/2011/11/smallpox-for-website1.docx
My Independance Day Video:
The Declaration of Independence gave us the right to overthrow Tyranny ITs TIME!
Freedom + Tyranny = 2nd American Revolution
https://www.roxytube.com/v/O3xKYc
Tons of Info on Vaccines in this Minds.com post:
Important Covid Vaccine Information
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255780400745717760?referrer=shane_st_pierre
ManMade Climate Change Debunked in a single Post:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255682643372912640?referrer=shane_st_pierre
ManMade Climate Change is a Hoax dreamed up by elite in 1991
The Deep Rig - A Film depicting the 2020 stolen election. Please watch and share everywhere as this film is being
Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/v/ih5PFM
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/91d0c0b3-0b8e-4ccc-8e0b-156c0442ddae
=============================
[E-Mail] [email protected]
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
[TikTok] https://www.tiktok.com/@shane_st_pierre?lang=en
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/stpierrs/channel/
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
Keywords
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