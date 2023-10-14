Footage of an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip that allegedly killed Hamas commander in Najab Ali Kachi.
Adding this happened, Israel's own destruction has killed their own people:
Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas) said that 9 more hostages, including 4 foreigners, were killed as a result of Israeli shelling.
Earlier on Friday, the brigade claimed that 13 hostages were killed due to shelling in the Gaza Strip.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.