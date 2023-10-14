Create New Account
Footage of an Israeli Airstrike in the Gaza Strip that Allegedly Killed Hamas Commander in Najab Ali Kachi
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

Footage of an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip that allegedly killed Hamas commander in Najab Ali Kachi.

Adding this happened, Israel's own destruction has killed their own people:

Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas) said that 9 more hostages, including 4 foreigners, were killed as a result of Israeli shelling.

 Earlier on Friday, the brigade claimed that 13 hostages were killed due to shelling in the Gaza Strip.



