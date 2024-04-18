YOU DO NOT HAVE TO PAY BACK CERB IN CANADA

Sorry, unfortunately you can dispute it but you have to go to tribunal. Everyone who applied should have read the terms when they applied for the payment. Every person who applied got it no matter what. However, if you were not entitled to it because you didn't make at least 5k in 2019 or a couple of other reasons, then you have to pay it back. Always read the fine print... terms when you click, I agree.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.