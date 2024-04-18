Create New Account
YOU DO NOT HAVE TO PAY BACK CERB IN CANADA
Sorry, unfortunately you can dispute it but you have to go to tribunal. Everyone who applied should have read the terms when they applied for the payment. Every person who applied got it no matter what. However, if you were not entitled to it because you didn't make at least 5k in 2019 or a couple of other reasons, then you have to pay it back. Always read the fine print... terms when you click, I agree.

