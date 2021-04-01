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Freemason Lodges are burning everywhere in the world. This is 2 of 3 in same area
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371 views • April 01, 2021
https://rense.com/general77/freem.htm
Freemasonry Is A Criminal Organization.
A Freemason is a person who knowingly destroys peoples lives for self gain.
Freemasons portray themselves as a good charitable fraternity of men. They own the media so they get to say what they want. They have infiltrated all of society. It is nothing less than an international money making scam (same as the crooked pyramid schemes). Did you know that the ninth degree Masons take their vows to kill for Freemasonry ???? some charity. Masons are also the NWO's foot-soldiers. All secret societies, orders and cults are as one (intertwined) with this evil human virus called "Freemasonry"
Masonic air gang stalking
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/kfP5zEc
Freemasonry Is A Criminal Organization.
A Freemason is a person who knowingly destroys peoples lives for self gain.
Freemasons portray themselves as a good charitable fraternity of men. They own the media so they get to say what they want. They have infiltrated all of society. It is nothing less than an international money making scam (same as the crooked pyramid schemes). Did you know that the ninth degree Masons take their vows to kill for Freemasonry ???? some charity. Masons are also the NWO's foot-soldiers. All secret societies, orders and cults are as one (intertwined) with this evil human virus called "Freemasonry"
Masonic air gang stalking
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/kfP5zEc
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