Maybe You Care To Know The Truth: Rapture Reality

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Why is it so many Christians cling to the doctrine of the pre-tribulation rapture when there's nothing in the Bible that proves this teaching? I'll show in this video.
If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/
WONDERING WHAT BIBLE TO USE: https://faithfoundedonfact.com/the-5-most-accurate-bible-translations/
WEBSITES: (ALL "VIDEO LINKS" ON NAVIGATION TAB)
https://thinkaboutit.news
https://www.thinkaboutit.online
OFFICIAL DONOR LINK BELOW (SORRY WE'RE NOT ABLE TO PROCESS CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS)
https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support
OFFICIAL THINK ABOUT IT STORE:
https://teespring.com/stores/think-about-it-2
SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS
GAB PAGE:
https://gab.com/ThinkAboutIt
MINDS PAGE:
https://www.minds.com/ThinkAboutItNow
STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@thinkaboutitnow
TELEGRAM:
@stevethinkaboutit
WHISTLEBLOWERS HOTLINE EMAIL:
[email protected]
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Music from Tunetank.com
Dima Tyshko - Night Sky (Copyright Free Music)
Download free: https://tunetank.com/t/33m1/3805-night-sky
Music from Tunetank.com
Musicstockproduction - Acoustic (Copyright Free Music)
Download free: https://tunetank.com/t/33m1/5257-acoustic