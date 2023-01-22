BREAKING: Viewers Report Tractor Supply Chicken Feed Is Bad | Food Shortage Updates

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HGBTsZe2tNXl/



Boots on the ground reports from viewers on chicken feed issues from Tractor Supply and empty shelves at Walmart, Aldi, and other grocery stores across the US.

Jase Medical (Antibiotics) https://jasemedical.com?rstr=4425

Use Code POPLAR10 for $10 off

Steve Poplar,

PO Box 326

Strabane, PA 15363

Twitter @poplarprepared

OnScene Daily Reports and Alerts: (Free Trial & 30% discount with the code POPLARPREPAREDNESS)

http://www.onscenealert.com

BEST Prepping Deals:

You Will also support this channel by using these links:

(At NO additional cost to you!)

Dried Onion 15 lbs https://amzn.to/3BqzMP3

Dried Onion 3 lbs https://amzn.to/3BtVzVV

Spam 12 pack https://amzn.to/3BV7UnI

Nido https://amzn.to/3qRxlzX

Jasmine Rice 18 lbs https://amzn.to/3DFduMg

Red Lentils https://amzn.to/3QWn1kQ

Bulk Pinto Beans https://amzn.to/3UnkvXT

Knorr Chicken Bullion 6 lbs https://amzn.to/3dv7Ott

Rechargeable AA https://amzn.to/3BQXdCy

Rechargeable AAA https://amzn.to/3Lr04Fc

Wound Gauze https://amzn.to/3f0KIez

Generic Ace Bandage https://amzn.to/3f2G3ZM

Minced Garlic 5 lbs https://amzn.to/3DU1SoP

Skippy Peanut Butter 5 lbs https://amzn.to/3xEdFn3

Kitchen Trash Bags https://amzn.to/3DCCCD6

Yard Trash Bags https://amzn.to/3DDkwkj

Paper Plates https://amzn.to/3BTzPUV

Dollar Tree https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=845001...

Or you can make a DONATION at .. https://ko-fi.com/poplarpreparedness Thanks



