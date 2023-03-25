Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Special Guest Mikki Willis - Breaking The Spell of Propaganda
22 views
channel image
Our Amazing Grace
Published Yesterday |

Your host Scott Schara and special guest Mikki Willis discuss how to break the spell of the propaganda we are subjected to on a daily basis in the media.Show more


Best selling author/Investigative filmmaker Mikki Willis is respected globally for exposing corruption at the highest levels.


His filmmaking is accredited for helping to win major lawsuits against the most powerful forces of Big Media. His latest movie,


Plandemic, is the most seen and censored documentary in history.


Links referenced in this interview:


http://www.ouramazinggrace.net/


http://plandemicseries.com/


WE ARE THE ONES... https://rumble.com/v1hyirz-we-are-the-ones....html


Buckley Program Releases Eighth Annual College Student Survey https://www.buckleyprogram.com/post/buckley-program-releases-eighth-annual-college-student-survey


Show less

CSID: 6a759f4075855ebc



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
wingueststudent

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket