© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Video 41) DNA, Vaccination ingredients, Pharmaceuticals & Sorcery
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • July 15, 2020
(Video 41) What are the ingredients of Vaccines, why is aborted Fetal tissue added to Vaccines, why are aluminum, mercury & animal DNA in Vaccines, how does this relate to your DNA. What is the 3rd Strand DNA Double Helix new DNA implant? (Transhumanism) What is 'Alchemy' (black land/soil of Egypt) and Pharmekia & why was a Vaccine and contact tracing contract negotiated before the Corona Virus. Sovereign rights are being removed by the UN
Acknowledgments
Zadok Projects would like to reference the following videos & filmmakers featured in this short video.This video not monetized
1. Dana Ashlie “The BEST NEWS re CΟRΟNΑ VΙrus you've heard all month! Kinda” ( & Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/EvtgnDS1yw6N/ )
2. “Dr Theresa Deisher #vaxxed #truth #science #PrayBig 481907518823196 x264” https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=19&;v=H4A-vEfaPKI&feature=emb_title & Vaxxed Truth https://www.facebook.com/Vaxxed-Truth-1979086612416641/
3. The Daily Signal https://www.dailysignal.com/
4. Biotech primer https://biotechprimer.com/
5. Shaking my Head Productions https://www.youtube.com/c/ShakingMyHeadProductions/videos Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Bqs1l3aetpYq/ & Nicholson 1968 https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968
6. Kevin Zadai Warrior Notes “You can hear Gds voice session 4” June 13th 2020 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdV1qGdSOexX8Ca6cP2wo3A
7. ‘C – NET’ Elon Musk Neuralink plans 2020 human test of brain-computer interface: https://cnet.co/2Zb3piU & ‘Watch Elon Musk’s Neuralink presentation’ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lA77zsJ31nA
8. Amazing Polly https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJkOZZrGNEJYDhzVwd24Bfg & ‘Maxwell, Epstein & the Control of Science since WW2’ & Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/ & World Economic Forum https://www.youtube.com/c hannel/UCw-kH-Od73XDAt7qtH9uBYA & “What is the Fourth Industrial Revolution?” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9JcWxKq0
The 4th industrial revolution technocracy & Elon Musk show their concerns on the mandatory Global vaccination plan (ID2020) & 3rd strand DNA project by asking the world to merge with AI via augmented cybernetics surveilled globally by Biometrics & RFID Chips into Humans.
Explained by the World Economic Forum (WEF) with close relations to Bill Gates & the World Health Organisation.The World Economic Forum & the United Nations signed a strategic partnership on June 2019.https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/06/world-economic-forum-and-un-sign-strategic-partnership-framework/
The UN oversees the World Council of Churches https://www.oikoumene.org/en/what-we-do/wcc-un-office-new-york & The World Communion of Reformed Churches https://www.oikoumene.org/en/resources/documents/other-ecumenical-bodies/message-on-the-occasion-of-the-3rd-united-nations-un-financing-for-development-forum-by-wcc-wcrc-cwm-and-lwf-new-york-23-26-april-2018?fbclid=IwAR0ANTOfMZ6cvPVVD_twa9HEgSZEPw1H9iXteVEM9-zZYutEjVVWtT5o2-I under the UN who closed Churches and home groups, obeying them (WEF World Economic Forum, the UN & Event 201) & not God.
Event 201 created & staged in Oct 2019 by the John Hopkins Uni, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation & the World Economic Foundation
Bill Gates, who controls the World Health Organisation promotes global depopulation & yet he wants to save the World via vaccinations? The hireling church obeyed Event 201 & its recommendations Described as;..
"The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum & the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise on Oct 18, 2019, in, NY. The exercise illustrated areas where public/private partnerships will be necessary during the response to a pandemic to diminish large-scale economic & societal consequence"
Event 201( here https://www.bitchute.com/video/CJqoiU1JVK8t/ or here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174 & here also by Amazing Polly https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-727K585amo and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGYx2-aYVHw & also https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JR8gw6GLwug ) 'predicted' the corona outbreak 4 months before it was officially announced just as the contact tracing roll out was contracted 4 months b4 the corona outbreak
9. Headlines with a Voice https://headlineswithavoice.com/2020/07/08/self-isolate-or-go-to-jail/ & ‘$100 Billion Contact-Tracing Deal Negotiated August 2019’ & Congressional bill to begin mandatory vaccinations ‘H.R. 6666: COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, & Contacting Everyone TRACE Act’ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
& Computing forever https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT9D87j5W7PtE7NHOR5DUOQ & on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKf/
Amazing Polly YT https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/ & https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnZ0zxC-HTBN5Xu_HjlejFN8bvQ4kyatf
Acknowledgments
Zadok Projects would like to reference the following videos & filmmakers featured in this short video.This video not monetized
1. Dana Ashlie “The BEST NEWS re CΟRΟNΑ VΙrus you've heard all month! Kinda” ( & Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/EvtgnDS1yw6N/ )
2. “Dr Theresa Deisher #vaxxed #truth #science #PrayBig 481907518823196 x264” https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=19&;v=H4A-vEfaPKI&feature=emb_title & Vaxxed Truth https://www.facebook.com/Vaxxed-Truth-1979086612416641/
3. The Daily Signal https://www.dailysignal.com/
4. Biotech primer https://biotechprimer.com/
5. Shaking my Head Productions https://www.youtube.com/c/ShakingMyHeadProductions/videos Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Bqs1l3aetpYq/ & Nicholson 1968 https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968
6. Kevin Zadai Warrior Notes “You can hear Gds voice session 4” June 13th 2020 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdV1qGdSOexX8Ca6cP2wo3A
7. ‘C – NET’ Elon Musk Neuralink plans 2020 human test of brain-computer interface: https://cnet.co/2Zb3piU & ‘Watch Elon Musk’s Neuralink presentation’ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lA77zsJ31nA
8. Amazing Polly https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJkOZZrGNEJYDhzVwd24Bfg & ‘Maxwell, Epstein & the Control of Science since WW2’ & Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/ & World Economic Forum https://www.youtube.com/c hannel/UCw-kH-Od73XDAt7qtH9uBYA & “What is the Fourth Industrial Revolution?” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9JcWxKq0
The 4th industrial revolution technocracy & Elon Musk show their concerns on the mandatory Global vaccination plan (ID2020) & 3rd strand DNA project by asking the world to merge with AI via augmented cybernetics surveilled globally by Biometrics & RFID Chips into Humans.
Explained by the World Economic Forum (WEF) with close relations to Bill Gates & the World Health Organisation.The World Economic Forum & the United Nations signed a strategic partnership on June 2019.https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/06/world-economic-forum-and-un-sign-strategic-partnership-framework/
The UN oversees the World Council of Churches https://www.oikoumene.org/en/what-we-do/wcc-un-office-new-york & The World Communion of Reformed Churches https://www.oikoumene.org/en/resources/documents/other-ecumenical-bodies/message-on-the-occasion-of-the-3rd-united-nations-un-financing-for-development-forum-by-wcc-wcrc-cwm-and-lwf-new-york-23-26-april-2018?fbclid=IwAR0ANTOfMZ6cvPVVD_twa9HEgSZEPw1H9iXteVEM9-zZYutEjVVWtT5o2-I under the UN who closed Churches and home groups, obeying them (WEF World Economic Forum, the UN & Event 201) & not God.
Event 201 created & staged in Oct 2019 by the John Hopkins Uni, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation & the World Economic Foundation
Bill Gates, who controls the World Health Organisation promotes global depopulation & yet he wants to save the World via vaccinations? The hireling church obeyed Event 201 & its recommendations Described as;..
"The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum & the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise on Oct 18, 2019, in, NY. The exercise illustrated areas where public/private partnerships will be necessary during the response to a pandemic to diminish large-scale economic & societal consequence"
Event 201( here https://www.bitchute.com/video/CJqoiU1JVK8t/ or here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174 & here also by Amazing Polly https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-727K585amo and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGYx2-aYVHw & also https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JR8gw6GLwug ) 'predicted' the corona outbreak 4 months before it was officially announced just as the contact tracing roll out was contracted 4 months b4 the corona outbreak
9. Headlines with a Voice https://headlineswithavoice.com/2020/07/08/self-isolate-or-go-to-jail/ & ‘$100 Billion Contact-Tracing Deal Negotiated August 2019’ & Congressional bill to begin mandatory vaccinations ‘H.R. 6666: COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, & Contacting Everyone TRACE Act’ https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
& Computing forever https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT9D87j5W7PtE7NHOR5DUOQ & on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKf/
Amazing Polly YT https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/ & https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnZ0zxC-HTBN5Xu_HjlejFN8bvQ4kyatf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.