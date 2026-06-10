9-11 Rabbit Holes E-TEAM Gelatin B-THING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A video compilation that highlights the different Israeli art groups present in NYC before 9/11.
Some articles on the project:
https://www.gelitin.net/projects/b-thing/
https://www.salon.com/2002/05/07/students/
https://www.gelitin.net/uploaded/PDF/B-Thing/NYT180801.pdf
https://www.gelitin.net/uploaded/PDF/B-Thing/SZ171001.pdf
https://abcnews.com/2020/story?id=123885&page=1
https://avalonlibrary.net/911/Gelatin%20%28B%20Thing%20and%20E%20Team%20-%20art%20project%29/Balcony%20Scene%20%28Or%20Unseen%29%20Atop%20the%20World%3B%20Episode%20at%20Trade%20Center%20Assumes%20Mythic%20Qualities%20-%20The%20New%20York%20Times.pdf