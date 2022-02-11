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Federal Stimulus Funds Gun Control Surveillance
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151 views • February 11, 2022
A gun control surveillance technology - “acoustic gunshot detection” - has been funded by unconstitutional federal grants to local police for years. Now they’re ramping it up by using CARES and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) “stimulus” funding from the shutdowns of the last two years.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 11, 2022
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 11, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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