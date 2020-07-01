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P320 Manual Safety Assembly
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8 views • July 01, 2020
Our P320 Manual Safety FCU assembly video shows you how I assemble the manual safety FCU. Although there are some slight differences between the standard and the manual safety versions of the P320 FCU, most of the concepts are the same between the two. For instance, the safety lever pin on the standard FCU is replaced with the Left Side Manual Safety and is installed from the left side instead of the pin being installed from the right side.
This video features the JSD Supply MUP-1 80% FCU that has been modified by AB Prototype for the Manual Safety. AB Prototype can also modify your existing P320 FCU for the Manual safety if you want.
Don’t forget to check our channel for the standard P320 FCU Disassembly and Reassembly videos. We also have videos on how to disassemble and reassemble the P320 Slide!
Visit our channel for more content on Sig Sauer and remember to subscribe and ring the bell while you are there.
For the tools that we used on the Sig P320 videos visit http://trb.fyi/tools-used-in-the-p320-disassembly-and-reassembly-videos and visit our troubleshooting guides at http://trb.fyi/troubleshooting/ while you are at our page.
Help us keep our content free by clicking on our affiliate links and banners at www.trb.fyi before purchasing gear, parts and tools or donating to us on Patreon. Your support allows us to continue to produce the quality content that you expect from us.
Don't forget to spread the word on your favorite Social Media platform.
Visit us at :
http://www.trb.fyi
http://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee/
http://www.twitter.com/TheRogueBanshee
https://www.reddit.com/user/The-Rogue-Banshee
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee/
https://mewe.com/i/roguebanshee
http://www.patreon.com/TheRogueBanshee
Video Index:
Installing the sear housing - 0:37
Pre-installing the takedown safety - 2:02
Installing the sear springs - 3:14
Installing the safety lever and sear - 3:42
Installing the right-side safety - 5:24
Installing the trigger bar and trigger - 7:31
Installing the slide stop - 10:02
Additional content/bloopers - 12:11
This video features the JSD Supply MUP-1 80% FCU that has been modified by AB Prototype for the Manual Safety. AB Prototype can also modify your existing P320 FCU for the Manual safety if you want.
Don’t forget to check our channel for the standard P320 FCU Disassembly and Reassembly videos. We also have videos on how to disassemble and reassemble the P320 Slide!
Visit our channel for more content on Sig Sauer and remember to subscribe and ring the bell while you are there.
For the tools that we used on the Sig P320 videos visit http://trb.fyi/tools-used-in-the-p320-disassembly-and-reassembly-videos and visit our troubleshooting guides at http://trb.fyi/troubleshooting/ while you are at our page.
Help us keep our content free by clicking on our affiliate links and banners at www.trb.fyi before purchasing gear, parts and tools or donating to us on Patreon. Your support allows us to continue to produce the quality content that you expect from us.
Don't forget to spread the word on your favorite Social Media platform.
Visit us at :
http://www.trb.fyi
http://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee/
http://www.twitter.com/TheRogueBanshee
https://www.reddit.com/user/The-Rogue-Banshee
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee/
https://mewe.com/i/roguebanshee
http://www.patreon.com/TheRogueBanshee
Video Index:
Installing the sear housing - 0:37
Pre-installing the takedown safety - 2:02
Installing the sear springs - 3:14
Installing the safety lever and sear - 3:42
Installing the right-side safety - 5:24
Installing the trigger bar and trigger - 7:31
Installing the slide stop - 10:02
Additional content/bloopers - 12:11
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