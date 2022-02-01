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MSM IS DESPERATE! - Joe Rogan Propaganda Campaign CONTINUES! - Neil Young OWNED By Pfizer?
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1202 views • February 01, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the most recent desperate attempts by the mainstream media to censor and cancel Joe Rogan who has more viewers than almost all American medias combined.
After Neil Young asked for his music to be taken off of Spotify, Spotify agreed and took him down. Now, looking closer at his connections to Pfizer, it becomes more and more clear. So much for "rocking in the free world."
Meanwhile, Joni Mitchell, Elvira and others have asked to be taken down from Spotify as well.
This attempt at a censorship campaign just continues to get more and more ridiculous. Musicians continue to shoot themselves in the foot as the old guard slowly dies with a whimper.
In this video, we break down the latest and why the narrative is collapsing.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
https://wam1776--anarchapulco.thrivecart.com/anarchapulco-2022-vip/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the most recent desperate attempts by the mainstream media to censor and cancel Joe Rogan who has more viewers than almost all American medias combined.
After Neil Young asked for his music to be taken off of Spotify, Spotify agreed and took him down. Now, looking closer at his connections to Pfizer, it becomes more and more clear. So much for "rocking in the free world."
Meanwhile, Joni Mitchell, Elvira and others have asked to be taken down from Spotify as well.
This attempt at a censorship campaign just continues to get more and more ridiculous. Musicians continue to shoot themselves in the foot as the old guard slowly dies with a whimper.
In this video, we break down the latest and why the narrative is collapsing.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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