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Policing the Pandemic - Canada's Covid-Cops Committing CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY On Camera
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200 views • September 07, 2021
Canada has seen a massive and extraordinary expansion of police power in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic over the last 18 months.
In the first three months of the pandemic, Canadian governments issued more than $13 million in COVID-related tickets. Quebec accounted for two-thirds of charges and three-quarters of the nation’s $13 million in fines. While not all arrests were Covid related, it is clear that Covid raised tensions and inflamed tempers.
Did enforcement during the last eighteen months during Covid go too far?
You decide.
In the first three months of the pandemic, Canadian governments issued more than $13 million in COVID-related tickets. Quebec accounted for two-thirds of charges and three-quarters of the nation’s $13 million in fines. While not all arrests were Covid related, it is clear that Covid raised tensions and inflamed tempers.
Did enforcement during the last eighteen months during Covid go too far?
You decide.
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