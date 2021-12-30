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WIBO - Raefipour Told The Truth (Purim Exposed) - Part III
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1223 views • December 30, 2021
WIBO - Why Iranians Burn Obelisk? (Part 3)
The ultimate enmity of the Jews against Iranians is revealed when the killing of Hamaan and his 10 sons was not enough for Ester and Mordecai until they hung their bodies in the city to spread fear among the Iranians and showcase the destiny of those who act against the Jews "without telling this in words".
The comparison between the behavior of the Jews with the Holocaust they created themselves and the use of the fake Hol.
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47A9Kv3_6LI
The ultimate enmity of the Jews against Iranians is revealed when the killing of Hamaan and his 10 sons was not enough for Ester and Mordecai until they hung their bodies in the city to spread fear among the Iranians and showcase the destiny of those who act against the Jews "without telling this in words".
The comparison between the behavior of the Jews with the Holocaust they created themselves and the use of the fake Hol.
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47A9Kv3_6LI
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