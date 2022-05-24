Director of a Refugee Camp in the Lviv City Center Takes Pictures of Our Vest

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【Ukraine Rescue】 05/21/2022 We are invited to visit the refugee camps in Lviv, Ukraine, along with other international organizations. The gentleman in charge of a refugee camp in the city center takes pictures of our vest because it means we are different Chinese and against the dictatorship and war.