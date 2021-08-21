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Make the right decisions!
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30 views • August 21, 2021
a few thoughts on educated decision making. You are being deceived. Finding information to increase your objectivity should be priority #1 right now.
Send this out to those with or without the vax. Those with one and not two are treated like anti-vaxxers. They are waking up and will be eager to wake up their friends and family. The kids are the key. They cannot be vaxxed. Keep waking them up. Keep saving lives. Thanks, chris
www.chrispomeroy.ca
Send this out to those with or without the vax. Those with one and not two are treated like anti-vaxxers. They are waking up and will be eager to wake up their friends and family. The kids are the key. They cannot be vaxxed. Keep waking them up. Keep saving lives. Thanks, chris
www.chrispomeroy.ca
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