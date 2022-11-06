CORONAIZED.COM SPECIAL SERIES: BARIC'S BABY - PART II: THE DEPLOYMENT

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Ralph Baric unleashed a true scourge on the earth with his research. With new and even more deadly GOF pathogens being developed, and with the hidden purposes of COVID-19 becoming clear, it is imperative that this man's actions and words be catalogued for study and for evidence against GOF, his crimes, and all the fruits of the COVID-19 plan.