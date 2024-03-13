Mar 12, 2024 - Joe Biden Kept Classified Docs to Write Book for $8 Million Royalty

It was not a good day for the Biden Reelection Campaign. Special counsel Robert Hur, the man who investigated President Biden’s handling of classified documents, delivered devastating testimony today before a Congressional committee. The transcript of Mr. Hur’s questioning of Mr. Biden was released to the public prior to Mr. Hur’s testimony. It revealed that Mr. Biden had over 100 memory lapses during the time Mr. Hur questioned him about the classified documents that were found in Mr. Biden’s private offices and home. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 03/12/2024

