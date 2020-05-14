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Sire Dick (Gamer+ Subliminal Artist)
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1 view • May 14, 2020
Subliminal Artist (all sounds have been modified).
Tips to help me survive ... https://streamelements.com/siredick/tip
Merch ... https://merch.streamelements.com/sire...
Multi-streaming with https://restream.io
I also Stream at: https://www.twitch.tv/siredick
https://dlive.tv/SireDick
https://steamcommunity.com/broadcast/...
MSI rewards: https://bit.ly/39e342Z
47 years old, Master of Science in Management, B.S. Degree in Engineering and Computers [Real Degrees that Utilize Math].
6 years unemployed ... therefore, making videos to try to make a survival living ... I think it is silly, also ... but that is the world we live in.
#StopSupportingStupidity [Pay/Education Correlation] ... (The only social order which has not been attempted yet).
Tips to help me survive ... https://streamelements.com/siredick/tip
Merch ... https://merch.streamelements.com/sire...
Multi-streaming with https://restream.io
I also Stream at: https://www.twitch.tv/siredick
https://dlive.tv/SireDick
https://steamcommunity.com/broadcast/...
MSI rewards: https://bit.ly/39e342Z
47 years old, Master of Science in Management, B.S. Degree in Engineering and Computers [Real Degrees that Utilize Math].
6 years unemployed ... therefore, making videos to try to make a survival living ... I think it is silly, also ... but that is the world we live in.
#StopSupportingStupidity [Pay/Education Correlation] ... (The only social order which has not been attempted yet).
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