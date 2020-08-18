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RUSSIA WINS THE GREAT VACCINE RACE?!
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176 views • August 18, 2020
RUSSIA WINS THE GREAT VACCINE RACE?!
In the “warp speed” vaccine race, Russia has claimed they are the first to release a COVID-19 vaccine, named “Sputnik V.” Jefferey Jaxen reports.
#SputnikV #Russia #Vaccine #Covid19 #WarpSpeed #Putin #GoodLuck
In the “warp speed” vaccine race, Russia has claimed they are the first to release a COVID-19 vaccine, named “Sputnik V.” Jefferey Jaxen reports.
#SputnikV #Russia #Vaccine #Covid19 #WarpSpeed #Putin #GoodLuck
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