BOOM! Guess Who is Calling the Shots on Human Experimentation?

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I have to set the stage, so BOOM comes at about 10 minutes in.
This is HUGE! Medical Ethics should be front and center right now what with Big Pharma and NGOs like the Gates Foundation trying to rush an experimental RNA vaccine to market. In this video I uncover a MASSIVE conflict of interest in the US. Who is Christine Grady?
BONUS BOOM near the end.
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References:
Christine Grady NIH: https://clinicalcenter.nih.gov/meet-our-doctors/cgrady.html
Fauci head of Gates Vaccine unit: https://philanthropynewsdigest.org/ne...
Fauci on Board of Decade of Vaccines: https://philanthropynewsdigest.org/news/gates-foundation-names-new-director-of-global-health-program
Fauci Grady Brazil: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Media-Center/Press-Releases/2010/12/Global-Health-Leaders-Launch-Decade-of-Vaccines-Collaboration
Fauci AIDS Vaccine NIH: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11363792/
Grady President Comm on Bioethics: https://bioethicsarchive.georgetown.edu/pcsbi/christine-grady.html
Fauci C=span Project Hope / China: https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4867868/user-clip-anthony-fauci-meeting-future-wife-time
Grady Powerpoint Presentation 2017: https://www.bioethics.nih.gov/courses/pdf/2017/session1_grady.pdf
Grady / Emmanuel paper on Bioethics: https://collab.its.virginia.edu/access/content/attachment/6c8b7f20-0de5-43a8-9d6e-7812621c0002/Syllabus/db1e5d48-2f23-4279-ad97-72c7246865a5/EmanuelGrady-FourParadigmsofClinicalResearch.pdf