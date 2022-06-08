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Their plan was to give everyone six (6) COVID-19 vaccine boosters
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478 views • June 08, 2022
Naomi Wolf also notes that Pfizer documents shows that they knew that the vaccine does not work, and that one of the side effects of the vaccine is COVID-19.
The full 31-minute interview that Del Bigtree of the Highwire did with Naomi Wolf on June 2, 2022 talking about this is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2rVBUUXl54qN/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
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The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner
The full 31-minute interview that Del Bigtree of the Highwire did with Naomi Wolf on June 2, 2022 talking about this is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2rVBUUXl54qN/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner
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