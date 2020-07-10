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Silvano Trotta - Justice des copains ? - Scientifiques du Monde
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0 view • July 10, 2020
Import YT 8 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cYZtqMkjASg
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : Justice des copains ? - Scientifiques du Monde
Pétition : https://www.change.org/p/governments-worldwide-international-alert-message-of-health-professionals-to-governments-citizens-of-the-world
Trailer : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiGAvC5m0AY
https://www.leguevaques.com/noublionsrien-droit-de-prescrire-refere-suspension_a691.html
http://www.francesoir.fr/remdesivir-pour-quelques-milliards-de-plus-producteur-gilead-participation-de-lagence-europeenne-du
http://www.mshfd.org/
https://headtopics.com/be/jacques-attali-nous-risquons-de-devoir-encore-faire-le-choix-terrible-du-confinement-general-14097908
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=og7doP37AI8
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : Justice des copains ? - Scientifiques du Monde
Pétition : https://www.change.org/p/governments-worldwide-international-alert-message-of-health-professionals-to-governments-citizens-of-the-world
Trailer : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiGAvC5m0AY
https://www.leguevaques.com/noublionsrien-droit-de-prescrire-refere-suspension_a691.html
http://www.francesoir.fr/remdesivir-pour-quelques-milliards-de-plus-producteur-gilead-participation-de-lagence-europeenne-du
http://www.mshfd.org/
https://headtopics.com/be/jacques-attali-nous-risquons-de-devoir-encore-faire-le-choix-terrible-du-confinement-general-14097908
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=og7doP37AI8
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