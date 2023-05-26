Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3077b - The [DS] Will Cease To Exist When This Is All Over, Obama Is Targeted
304 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

X22 Report Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3077b - May 25, 2023

The [DS] Will Cease To Exist When This Is All Over, Obama Is Targeted


 The [DS] is now in trouble the evidence is now pointing to all of their crimes. The people are seeing their crimes in real time, the people see the crimes that Biden has committed and now they are going to see Obama's crimes, he is now targeted. When the patriots are finished with the [DS] they will cease to exist and Obama will probably flee the country. The clock is ticking down and there are no deals and there is no place to run.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Help take years off the clock with Collagen

--> http://healthwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

Keywords
free speechcensorshipdonald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket