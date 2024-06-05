BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PRAYER OF PROTECTION
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
11 months ago

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, proclaim in faith!

Before every onslaught proclaim: Precious Blood of Christ, deliver me from all that is not Your Will.
Before every threat proclaim: Precious Blood of Christ, deliver me from the insidiousness of the devil.
Before every injustice proclaim: Precious Blood of Christ, send Your Angelic Legions to defend me.
In the face of lack of faith proclaim: Precious Blood of Christ, fill me with Your Holy Spirit.
Before these moments of spiritual struggle proclaim: Precious Blood of Christ, send Our Most Holy General of the Heavenly Armies to keep me within His Immaculate Heart, which the devil fears and flees in horror and terror.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, without neglecting yourselves spiritually, be adorers of the Sacred Trinity and lovers of Our Queen and Mother.

of jesus christprayer of protectionprecious blood
