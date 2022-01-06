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AMMACH2013 Marie Kayali Lecture
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33 views • January 06, 2022
AMMACH presents its 2nd lecture series, this time for Channel 4, Confessions of an Alien Abductee mockyoumentary, of whom Marie Kayali, was one of the key participants. The artwork is from her late daughter, Gina, who was suicided during the filming for the show. Extreme tragedy, only to be mocked by Channel 4.
The painting was made by Gina, hours before her death, at Earls Court in late 2011, soon after the show started filming. Marie originally from Dublin, has had multiple abductions, and implants. Some featured in her lecture.
Marie was later to record a long series for The BASES Project, (Bases 19) to get her story told, and explain what happened.
The painting was made by Gina, hours before her death, at Earls Court in late 2011, soon after the show started filming. Marie originally from Dublin, has had multiple abductions, and implants. Some featured in her lecture.
Marie was later to record a long series for The BASES Project, (Bases 19) to get her story told, and explain what happened.
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