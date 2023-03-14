Hormones After a Hysterectomy

Hysterectomies
are the second most common surgery performed in the United States and involves
the removal of the uterus. When should a woman have a hysterectomy?
Many times, these surgeries are performed because of symptoms of hormonal imbalance and could be avoided if the hormones were treated naturally.
Join Dr. Hotze today as he discusses the effects a Hysterectomy has on a woman’s body and how this surgery can sometimes be prevented. Female hormones have a tremendous impact on the production of neurotransmitters within the brain. The solution is to replenish your hormones with natural bioidentical hormone treatment.
