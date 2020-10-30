What it Takes to Build Community

Where there is unity there is power. When unity is coupled with

integrity the resulting power has the potential to build a community

with ideals that are unstoppable. However, up until now we have not come

together into unity and we're divided by an avalanche of separation that

includes politics, race, economics, and even access to health care that

have led to an epidemic of fear and hopelessness that is destroying

America as well as the rest of the world. There is a story that has been

suppressed that is filled with lies and corruption that is finally

emerging, and is exposing who they are. Dr. Len and Francesco put the

pieces of this puzzle together and it is shocking to learn who these

entities really are.