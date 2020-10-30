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What it Takes to Build Community
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22 views • October 30, 2020
Where there is unity there is power. When unity is coupled with
integrity the resulting power has the potential to build a community
with ideals that are unstoppable. However, up until now we have not come
together into unity and we're divided by an avalanche of separation that
includes politics, race, economics, and even access to health care that
have led to an epidemic of fear and hopelessness that is destroying
America as well as the rest of the world. There is a story that has been
suppressed that is filled with lies and corruption that is finally
emerging, and is exposing who they are. Dr. Len and Francesco put the
pieces of this puzzle together and it is shocking to learn who these
entities really are.
integrity the resulting power has the potential to build a community
with ideals that are unstoppable. However, up until now we have not come
together into unity and we're divided by an avalanche of separation that
includes politics, race, economics, and even access to health care that
have led to an epidemic of fear and hopelessness that is destroying
America as well as the rest of the world. There is a story that has been
suppressed that is filled with lies and corruption that is finally
emerging, and is exposing who they are. Dr. Len and Francesco put the
pieces of this puzzle together and it is shocking to learn who these
entities really are.
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