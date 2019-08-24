© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sharpening Iron 17 "The Church of Trump"
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • August 24, 2019
There seems to be a trend to view President Trump as a messiah-type savior of America and Israel. In this episode, we explore several aspects of this veneration of Donald Trump, and some possible ways this could play out in our nation.
Keywords
president trumpdonald trumpjared kushnerchabadtrump israeltrump messiahtrump gemmatriatrump numerologytrump temple cointrump cointrump towntrump saviortrump king davidking trumptrump paula whitetrump kushtrumo antichristtrump chosen onetrump chabadtrump chabad lubavitchertrump jewstrump templetrump 3rd templetrump born-again
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.