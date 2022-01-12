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More great advertising in the COVID JAB CENTRE On Recipient Collapsed on the floor
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253 views • January 12, 2022
From DUBsential
This must becoming such a common occurrence that there were some who didn't look round!! . . . In fact it also looked like no one even had a second thought and walked out after the incident!
This must becoming such a common occurrence that there were some who didn't look round!! . . . In fact it also looked like no one even had a second thought and walked out after the incident!
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