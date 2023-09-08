Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jay Seegert: Faith is Not a Four-Letter Word
channel image
The Berean Call
130 Subscribers
2 views
Published 13 hours ago

More about our annual Conference: https://www.thebereancall.org/conference

Watch the Conference Live or Later:


Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBerea...

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Roku: https://www.thebereancall.org/content...

In our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

In our conference podcasts: https://www.thebereancall.org/podcasts


Jay has a passion for helping Christians strengthen their faith, while also offering a gracious challenge to the sincere skeptic.


• Keynote Speaker and Managing Director for The Starting Point Project (TheStartingPointProject.com)

• International speaker and author

• Holds degrees in both Physics and Engineering Technology (Univ. of Wisconsin-Whitewater & John Brown University)

• Has been speaking on the Authority of Scripture for over 36 years.

• Married 30 years (Wife: Amy)

• Two married children: Son (Taylor), Daughter (Tori)

• Lives in Wisconsin (USA)


Jay’s website: www.thestartingpointproject.com


Videos will also be posted on these platforms:


Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/th...

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall


Join us on Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall

Keywords
bibleconferencethe berean call

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket