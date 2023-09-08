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Jay Seegert: Faith is Not a Four-Letter Word
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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3 views • September 08, 2023

More about our annual Conference: https://www.thebereancall.org/conference

Watch the Conference Live or Later:


Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBerea...

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Roku: https://www.thebereancall.org/content...

In our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

In our conference podcasts: https://www.thebereancall.org/podcasts


Jay has a passion for helping Christians strengthen their faith, while also offering a gracious challenge to the sincere skeptic.


• Keynote Speaker and Managing Director for The Starting Point Project (TheStartingPointProject.com)

• International speaker and author

• Holds degrees in both Physics and Engineering Technology (Univ. of Wisconsin-Whitewater & John Brown University)

• Has been speaking on the Authority of Scripture for over 36 years.

• Married 30 years (Wife: Amy)

• Two married children: Son (Taylor), Daughter (Tori)

• Lives in Wisconsin (USA)


Jay’s website: www.thestartingpointproject.com


Videos will also be posted on these platforms:


Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/th...

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall


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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy