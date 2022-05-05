Why Is There a Limit When People Trying to Withdrawal Money From the Bank?

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Why does the bank not allow you to withdraw your money? Anybody can withdraw, and free to do at any time. The RMB to USD value will go down. That is why they must do it this way. They must maintain this ratio.