Stormy Lightning Show Eight Thirty PM Florida USA At Home

Glorious Florida Rain Feeding All The Trees & Plants Relieving The Heat Wave Of The Day Eight Thirty PM Florida USA Getting A Sense Of The Awesomeness In Sound & Vision On The Homestead ~ Stay safe out there folks! Nature Rules! Glory Be! Having the roof overhang allows me to walk out in the rain & stay dry to capture the moment! Love to share this way! Our life in the now ~ saturated memories of the moment captured ~ August first year twenty twenty three ~ Remember this! Everyone is an individual! Everyone is an individual! God's creation is great! Anyone that attempts to supersede God's creation is a mudha & will find that out in due course!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.