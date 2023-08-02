Stormy Lightning Show Eight Thirty PM Florida USA At Home

Glorious Florida Rain Feeding All The Trees & Plants Relieving The Heat Wave Of The Day Eight Thirty PM Florida USA Getting A Sense Of The Awesomeness In Sound & Vision On The Homestead ~ Stay safe out there folks! Nature Rules! Glory Be! Having the roof overhang allows me to walk out in the rain & stay dry to capture the moment! Love to share this way! Our life in the now ~ saturated memories of the moment captured ~ August first year twenty twenty three ~ Remember this! Everyone is an individual! Everyone is an individual! God's creation is great! Anyone that attempts to supersede God's creation is a mudha & will find that out in due course!

