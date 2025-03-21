🔥Perfect FIRE STACK with my HACK 🪵🧻

Want an easy way to start a campfire? I’ve been building fires since I was a little girl. It was literally how we would heat our house so I am no stranger to starting a fire, splitting wood, and keeping a fire going.





How to start a campfire using a simple and effective hack. Instead of relying on twigs and leaves, I use toilet paper rolls stuffed with dryer lint as a fire starter. I believe everyone should know how to start a campfire as a backup plan for cooking, staying warm, and making coffee when you're off the grid. My method is quick, easy, and perfect for anyone who wants a reliable fire-making technique.





To build the fire, I create a log cabin pyramid with firewood, starting with two medium logs as the base. I stack kindling across the top between the logs, making sure that any bark is facing up to catch the fire better. Then, I add two more logs perpendicular to the first layer and continue stacking the kindling on top, leaving a small hole in the center for the fire starter. This log cabin structure allows plenty of airflow, ensuring that the fire gets plenty of oxygen and has a large surface area for the starter to make contact with.





The real secret to getting the fire going is my homemade fire starter—old toilet paper rolls stuffed with dryer lint. I coat the edges of the rolls with petroleum jelly and place them on top of the kindling. Once the fire starter catches, the kindling will ignite, and you’ll have a blazing campfire in no time. It’s a simple, sustainable, and budget-friendly method that I use regularly, and I highly recommend it for anyone looking to start a fire quickly and reliably.





