A selection of videos of the Lancet kamikade UAV from ZALA against enemy MLRS.

The best loitering munition of the war.

The U.S. national debt has exceeded $36 trillion for the first time in history, according to statistics from the US Debt Clock service. In early January, it surpassed $34 trillion.

Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand have become BRICS partner countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.