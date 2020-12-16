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EP 2241-9AM AUDIT REVEALS MASSIVE CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE UNITED STATES!  MILITARY MUST  SEIZE ALL DOMINION MACHINES
The Pete Santilli Show
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121 views • December 16, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2241-9AM EASTERN
TUESDAY - DECEMBER 15, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2335813313 

EP 2241-9AM AUDIT REVEALS MASSIVE CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE UNITED STATES!  MILITARY MUST  SEIZE ALL DOMINION MACHINES  https://bit.ly/3nmPP8i 

In an exclusive interview with Constitutional Attorney Matthew DePerno, Pete breaks down the key elements of a forensic audit report that clearly illustrates that a massive criminal conspiracy has been perpetrated in the 2020 election.  See full interview on 12/14/2020:  https://bit.ly/383m0TG 

This morning Pete will rebroadcast the entire interview.



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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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