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TUESDAY - DECEMBER 15, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2335813313
EP 2241-9AM AUDIT REVEALS MASSIVE CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE UNITED STATES! MILITARY MUST SEIZE ALL DOMINION MACHINES https://bit.ly/3nmPP8i
In an exclusive interview with Constitutional Attorney Matthew DePerno, Pete breaks down the key elements of a forensic audit report that clearly illustrates that a massive criminal conspiracy has been perpetrated in the 2020 election. See full interview on 12/14/2020: https://bit.ly/383m0TG
This morning Pete will rebroadcast the entire interview.
HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
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