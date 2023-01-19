NWO: Former Pfizer executive says COVID-19 vaccines are bioweapons for mass depopulation

FAIR
Credits to Banned.Video and Understanding the lies
From
Understanding the lies:
Former Pfizer VP Dr. Mike Yeadon lays out with evidence that the COVID shots are a toxic premeditated kill weapon being primed for mass depopulation.
After a bit of research into these published studies with clinical trials it becomes impossible to deny, there was never a single indication of safe, or effective either one!
What
has been done to humanity with these poison injections should come as
no surprise! Meaning the deaths, injuries, and the planned
sterilization of healthy reproduction was the expected and counted
upon result of Operation Warp Speed.
Trump is not a stupid man, and it was well understood what the result of mass-injection campaigns would inevitably be. I see no other way for this 'experiment' to be viewed. This is wilful mass-genocide, and I feel certain the ones responsible will be held to account for what has recklessly been done.
