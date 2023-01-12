Dr. Jane Ruby Show





January 11, 2023





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane welcomes former EcoHealth GOF Vice Pres Dr. Andrew Huff to talk about the Truth About Wuhan and what he calls the lab leak. Was it intentional or accidental? Dr. Jane asks him the tough questions to expose the DOD mass genocide operation on both the Covid scam and the bioweapon shots created to take out Americans. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.





Shedding Relief: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)





The Malone Institute and The Malone Doctrine: https://maloneinstitute.org





https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)





The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/





Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca





Protect Dr Jane Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane





Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)





Cocoa Bliss!! https://www.shop.earthechofoods.com/dr-jane





CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/





BioMD by HercoShield: https://www.biomd.info/jane





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v24yqnk-live-7pm-proof-us-govt-is-killing-americans.html



