PROOF US GOVT IS KILLING AMERICANS
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Dr. Jane Ruby Show


January 11, 2023


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane welcomes former EcoHealth GOF Vice Pres Dr. Andrew Huff to talk about the Truth About Wuhan and what he calls the lab leak. Was it intentional or accidental? Dr. Jane asks him the tough questions to expose the DOD mass genocide operation on both the Covid scam and the bioweapon shots created to take out Americans. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v24yqnk-live-7pm-proof-us-govt-is-killing-americans.html


