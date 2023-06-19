O Woe to you, United States of America, you are blowing in many winds of evil!

Revealing message of God: The messenger angel of God brought this message of God and revealed about the hidden things about the new president of America. You stiff-necked and uncircumcised in heart and ears, you always resist the Holy Spirit! As your fathers did, so you do.





Prophetic message received bye Gods true Prophet of the endtimes, placed and published on November 10, 2020 in the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com bye Ailyn

Please share and do not change © BC