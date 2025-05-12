🔴 Live | Heart of a worshipper | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

Calling all WORSHIPPERS!!!🙌🏼





Want to take your worship to the next level? Look no further than the SCHOOL OF WORSHIP! 🎶 This MAY 20-30. Come join us and let's make a joyful noise to the Lord!





Register today. https://tr.ee/WorshipSchool





The world is waiting for you to embrace your unique calling in worship! In this powerful session, discover how miracles happen when you engage in heartfelt worship.





God is searching to and fro, looking for those who are ready to connect with Him. Your worship isn't about performing on a stage; it's about bringing people closer to God and ensuring that He is the center of attention.





Understand the significance of worship as you reflect on Ezekiel 28:13, which reminds us that the enemy was once adorned with instruments but sought worship for himself. In contrast, true worship causes hearts to melt and significant transformations to occur. Psalm 97:5 beautifully illustrates that in His presence, "mountains melt like wax."





Dive deeper into the highest ministry—worshipping God and giving Him your all. As we look at Amos 9:11, you'll see that God is raising David’s tabernacle in these last days, calling forth a new generation of passionate worshippers.





When you are in the Spirit, be open to receiving new songs that flow from your heart. Remember, a true worshipper has a soft and passionate heart, and worship is a lifestyle—you can sing and worship everywhere you go!





Worship and the Word are intertwined; as a worshipper, you should also be a lover of the Bible. Explore how 1 Samuel 16:23 reveals that music and worship have the power to bring healing and cast out darkness.





Join us on this transformative journey to deepen your relationship with God and to become the worshipper you were created to be.









Heart of a worshipper

Prophetic Time | 5 May 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/2pdowV3JPgc





Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/JD4ghkrK2_A





Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/evof0enwxCc





Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/5Se_9M2W-Kw





Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/3yOkFPUsKKw





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290





(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore





https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici





https://tr.ee/SOW









– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit